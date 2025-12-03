Family of deceased opposition leader refuses to allow "rushed" government autopsy

The family of detained Cameroonian opposition figure Anicet Ekane’s has refused to allow an official autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, saying that they were concerned about the rush to conduct the procedure.

A lawyer for the family said they couldn’t trust forensic scientists working for the same authorities responsible for his detention. Instead, they would like the autopsy to be conducted by doctors they will appoint.

Monday’s announcement of Anicet’s death in custody has shocked the nation. His lawyers say he had respiratory problems and they had warned of his declining health since his arrest on 24 October.

Ekane's party Manidem called his death a "crime of state" and said he had been deprived of his oxygen extractor and access to a pulmonologist for several days. Authorities says that he received appropriate care.

Exiled former mister and opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary accused President Biya’s government of treating all opponents as criminals and said Ekane’s detention had no legal basis.

Hundreds of people remain in detention after being arrested during protests following October’s presidential election.

Paul Biya was re-elected to an eighth term, receiving 54 percent of the vote, according to election authorities.