Cameroon post-election unrest: Protesters jailed, others freed

A political crisis continues to engulf Cameroon just a few weeks after the West African country held its presidential election.

Around 30 protesters were detained overnight from Friday, December 12th, to Saturday, December 13th, at the Yaoundé-Nkondengui Central Prison.

At the same time, the military court prosecutor's office released about twenty others.

Fifty people, including a minor, arrested during the post-election protests, were brought before the military court prosecutor. Around thirty were remanded in custody at Yaoundé's Kondengui prison.

The group of lawyers representing the defendants is calling for their outright acquittal.

According to civil society and government sources, more than 1,000 people remain in detention following the unrest that has shaken Cameroon after the dispute over the re-election of President Paul Biya .

Cameroon’s top court on October 27 declared Biya the winner of the election, with 53.66% of the vote, ahead of his former ally-turned-challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who scored 35.19%.

There were protests in several parts of Cameroon days after the October 12 vote, followed by a three-day lockdown this week after Tchiroma claimed victory and alleged vote tampering.

The government has confirmed that at least five people were killed during the protests, although the opposition and civil society groups claim the figures are far higher.

Tchiroma insists Biya was awarded a “fraudulent” victory in the election.