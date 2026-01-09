Welcome to Africanews

Protests in Portland after federal agents shoot two during ICE operation

Cleared   -  
Jenny Kane/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

USA

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday after federal immigration officers shot and wounded two people during a vehicle stop near a hospital.

The shooting happened outside Adventist Health hospital, prompting an immediate response from local police. Officers later found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds several miles away, confirming they were injured in the encounter with federal agents. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Department of Homeland Security said the officers fired after the driver attempted to run them over during what it described as a “targeted vehicle stop.” DHS also alleged that one of the passengers was a Venezuelan national linked to the Tren de Aragua criminal network—claims that have not been independently verified.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said his office would investigate whether any federal officer acted outside the scope of their authority and would pursue criminal charges if warranted.

Protesters say they are frustrated by a lack of transparency from officials. “It’s just been chaos,” said demonstrator Angelisa Jones, adding that the community is being left to piece together information on its own.

The shooting comes just a day after an ICE officer killed a driver in Minnesota, further intensifying tensions over President Donald Trump’s expanded immigration enforcement in U.S. cities, and sparking renewed protests in Portland, a city long at odds with the administration.

