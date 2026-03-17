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Cameroon's National Assembly gets new leader after 34 Years

Clement Atangana, President of constitutional council, confirms Monday, October. 27, 2025 in Yaounde, Cameroon, President Paul Biya has won the election.   -  
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Angel Ngwe/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Cameroon

Cameroon's National Assembly elected Théodore Datouo as its new president on Tuesday, ending the 34-year tenure of Cavaye Yeguié Djibril, who had led the lower house of parliament since 1992 .

Datouo, a deputy from Bangou in the Western Region and until now vice president of the assembly, was chosen by the Central Committee of the ruling RDPC party to succeed the longtime parliamentary leader .

Cavaye, who represented the Mayo-Sava constituency in the Far North region, had held the post since the return of multiparty politics in the early 1990s .

Symbolic change

The new assembly president oversaw the construction of the parliament's new headquarters, the "Paul Biya Glass Palace," from start to finish .

His elevation marks a significant shift in the country's political landscape, though observers note it represents continuity within the ruling party's leadership structure .

Reactions and expectations

Civil society figures have welcomed the change as "an important turning point" in Cameroon's political life, while calling it a "test for the credibility, independence and real role of our Parliament," according to Nkongho Felix Agbor on social media .

Speculation is now mounting about a similar change at the Senate, where Marcel Niat Njifenji has also served for years .

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