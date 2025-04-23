Paris concert shines light on Congo's 'silent' war

In Paris, over 20,000 people gathered at the Accor Arena for Solidarité Congo, a charity concert supporting children affected by war in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Today, we are here to support the Congolese people who have been enduring war since 1997. This war has caused thousands of deaths. That’s why the Congolese youth in the diaspora, especially artists, invited us here,” said Paul Wemo Ekosa, President of the Congolese Association for Victims of Massacres in Eastern DRC

The concert was almost abandoned.

Initially set for April 7, it was postponed after controversy arose. The date coincided with the start of events to mark the Rwanda genocide, which was deemed too sensitive given the tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa.

“This concert was essential, because everyone sees what’s happening in Congo, especially in the East. We needed to stand in solidarity with those suffering every day—especially the children. And the most powerful answer to critics is seeing this crowd tonight at the Accor Arena—people of every background and origin coming together. That’s the best response we can give,” said Elvis Adidiema, the event co-founder

Big names from Kinshasa - gospel singer Moïse Mbiye and rumba star Fally Ipupa - set the arena alight.

Sidiki Diabaté performed the Congolese anthem on the kora, as survivors of armed groups shared moving testimonies.

Edwige Wamanisa reports