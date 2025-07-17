Morocco's Sale crafts centre trains next generation to keep traditional skills alive

The Moroccan government is investing in training young people in the country's traditional handicrafts to ensure the ancient skills don't die out.

At the traditional craft centre in the Moroccan city of Sale, trainees work with patience, precision and a passion for their trade.

The centre opened in 2012 to keep heritage crafts alive.

Allal Lobak is a reed artisan and instructor at the center:

"We try to help the trainees, and the best way is to teach them the methodology and get them to memorize it. This approach makes them become productive quickly. This is done under constant supervision and follow-up. And during this stage, we correct mistakes, which makes understanding (the craft) easier. And gratefully, the trainees cooperate collectively and correct each other’s mistakes. And this is the right approach."

The center offers courses in 12 crafts including, woodcarving and leatherwork. It welcomes about 500 trainees a year and encourages women to participate.

Aya Arak is learning carpentry.

"Carpentry is not easy, especially in the carving stage, which requires strength and patience," she says. "It cannot be learned on the first try. It is necessary to make mistakes in the early stages. In the carpentry division, thanks to Mr. Abdelali, I learned patience and precision. I chose this craft specifically because it is considered a male domain, but I want to prove that Moroccan women can learn anything if they set their mind to it."

The training methods combine traditional techniques with modern technology where possible. Depending on the craft, the training takes between one and two years. At the end of the course, staff help the young artisans set up small projects or join existing cooperatives.

"This center represents a new generation of traditional craft centers," says Youssef Mellouki, director of the Training and Qualification Centers for Handicrafts Trades. "It was created to contribute to the preservation of the Moroccan traditional crafts heritage, primarily through training."

One of the biggest challenges to handicrafts in Morocco is the rise of cheaper alternatives. Government investment in training centers like this one has increased in recent years to protect the trades that are at risk of disappearing.