Cape Town school bullying video triggers outrage, leads to eight suspensions

Eight students from Milnerton High School in Cape Town, South Africa, have been suspended after a video showing a brutal classroom assault spread online, sparking anger across South Africa.

The footage, recorded last week, shows several boys repeatedly striking a classmate with a belt, a hosepipe, and a hockey stick as others laugh and film the attack. The victim, a 16-year-old who recently completed cancer treatment, pleads for the beating to stop.

The boy’s mother told local media that he had “just beaten cancer” before suffering the violent attack. His uncle confirmed to broadcaster eNCA that he has since been removed from the school for safety reasons.

On Wednesday, parents and political activists demonstrated outside the school, accusing it of failing to protect pupils. Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd after tensions flared.

Amnesty International South Africa called the video “deeply disturbing” and urged immediate action against those involved. The Education Ministry said it is working with the Western Cape Education Department to investigate and ensure appropriate disciplinary measures.

Officials and rights groups have urged the public not to share the footage, warning that doing so adds to the victim’s trauma and violates the rights of minors depicted.