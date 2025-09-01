Looming war in Goma puts education out of reach for many families

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it’s back-to-school season. But in Goma, a city of over two million people, war is looming. Under the control of the M23 rebels, the city is suffocating, putting children's education at risk.

In Goma’s central market, the atmosphere is far from festive. For months, the AFC/M23 rebels have controlled the city and its surroundings, strangling the local economy. Goods pile up, but buyers are scarce. This situation is affecting preparations for the new school year.

“The situation is not good," says shopkeeper Victoria Semego. "Since the war began, there is no work, and we cannot sell. In previous years, at this time, I would have sold products worth 100,000 francs (approximately $35), but now I’ve only sold 10,000 francs. We don’t know if the children will study or not, since there is hardly any movement in notebook sales.”

Amani Serge, another shopkeeper, concurs:

“The customers aren’t here. It is likely that children will reuse their old uniforms, but for notebooks, resources are insufficient.”

In Goma, as in Bukavu, parents struggle to find the essentials for the new school year. Prices for school supplies have skyrocketed, a direct consequence of the conflict. Notebooks, uniforms, backpacks — everything has become out of reach, victims of inflation and shortages.

“We are making efforts, but with this situation in the city — the war — we face difficulties paying for basic items. We keep trying, but honestly, the situation is very bad,” says parent David Fiston.

For many families, school is a broken dream. The exorbitant costs, combined with a crippled economy, have turned education into an inaccessible commodity.

“I have four children, but I lack notebooks and backpacks," says Bibiche Nyota. "I spent $50, and you should see how I managed that. It’s possible the children will study, but life is too hard.”

Violence is threatening the education of thousands of children in Goma and across eastern DRC. The future of schooling seems held hostage by the conflict. Yet, despite the obstacles and uncertainty, thousands of children continue to hope for a better future — a future that war threatens to steal from them.