Kenya Airways sees surge in demand as Middle East conflict disrupts global travel

Kenya Airways says bookings on its flights have surged sharply in recent weeks, as disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East reshape global travel patterns.

The airline reported that its seat occupancy rate has climbed close to full capacity, a significant rise from levels earlier in the year. Executives say the increase has been driven largely by travellers from Europe, the United States and parts of Asia.

The ongoing tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel have unsettled the aviation sector, forcing several carriers to reroute flights, avoid certain airspaces and, in some cases, suspend services altogether. The changes have reduced options for passengers and pushed more demand toward airlines operating outside the immediate conflict zone.

Kenya Airways’ acting chief executive, George Kamal, said the shift became noticeable after February, with bookings rising steadily to near-capacity levels across much of its network.

Industry-wide, airlines have been adjusting schedules and reviewing stopover points to minimise exposure to affected regions. Some have also increased ticket prices in response to higher demand and operational constraints.

Kenya Airways said routes linking Africa to Western markets and Asia are currently performing particularly strongly, benefiting from passengers seeking alternative connections.

The airline added that it has secured fuel supplies for nearly two months but is exploring additional sourcing options, including from India, to maintain stable operations amid ongoing uncertainty in global markets.

The developments highlight how geopolitical tensions are increasingly influencing airline networks and passenger flows worldwide.