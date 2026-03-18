Thousands of mourners at funeral of Larijani and other top Iranian security officials

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral of top Iranian security officials.

Iranian state television aired live footage of a funeral procession for top Iranian security official Ali Larijani, as well as the slain head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force and others, in Tehran.

Thousands thronged to the processional as Larijani's body and his son, also killed in an Israeli strike, paraded past on a bed of a semitruck adorned with images of the dead. People waved Iranian flags at the funeral.

Israel’s military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike, as well as Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force, known for its role in suppressing protests.

Responding to Israel's killing of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and one of the country’s most powerful figures, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday it had targeted central Israel with multiple-warhead missiles, which have an increased chance of evading missile defense systems and can overwhelm radar tracking systems.

Iran's Guard said the force launched the Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr multiple-warhead missiles to avenge Larijani’s killing. Footage filmed by The Associated Press showed at least one missile releasing cluster munitions over Israel.

Iran on Wednesday attacked Saudi Arabia's vast Eastern Province, home to many of its oil fields, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.