South Africa launches vaccination drive to combat foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

South Africa has launched a nationwide livestock vaccination program to curb a growing outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, which has hit one of the country’s largest beef producers and disrupted the meat industry.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen visited Karan Beef in Gauteng on Monday, marking the start of the feedlot-level vaccination campaign — a first for the country.

“It is the first time we'll be vaccinating at a feedlot level to get foot-and-mouth disease under control,” Steenhuisen said. “The beef industry is exceptionally important to South Africa, both for consumers and economically. Karan Beef, where we are today, accounts for around 30% of the sector. The outbreak has forced a halt in operations, triggering price shocks.”

The highly contagious disease, which affects cloven-hoofed animals, is not usually fatal but causes fever, blisters, and reduced productivity in infected animals.

Dr. Wynton Rabolao, Gauteng’s Chief Veterinarian, said the state’s swift action is focused on reducing the disease’s spread and lifting strict movement restrictions.

“The reason why the state is intervening and vaccinating is to try and bring the viral load down and contain the disease,” he said. “Currently, the farm is under quarantine. Nothing can move in, nothing can move out — even animals ready for slaughter are stuck.”

Authorities hope the vaccination campaign will stabilize the livestock sector and restore trade flows, as producers and veterinarians race to prevent further economic fallout.