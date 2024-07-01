Tyla bags two awards at the BET 2024

Tyla a South African amapiano superstar won two Black Entertainment Television BET awards starting with best international act.

"Guys i did not prepare anything but i just want to say thank you to my tigers , my family , my team , thank you to BET for always pushing the culture ..come on...im going to perform soon ..so get ready ...", she said.

Tyla also won in the Best New Artist categories and was nominated for four awards overall as well as for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

"This is just such a gift to be here , i just want to dedicate this one to africa ..you konw... i wanna to deidcate this to alla frican stars before me ...that do not get the opporutity that im getting," she concluded.

Usher Raymonds accepted the lifetime achievement award at the 2024 BET Awards from music executive L.A. Reid

Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét teamed up for “Bad Girl,” mirroring Usher and Beyoncé’s choreography from their performance of the song.

Lauryn Hill closed the night, beginning with “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” going into “Lost Ones,”

” Best of all: Wyclef Jean appeared, and the trio — in front of a full-band — performed Fugees.