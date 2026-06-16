South African artists lose gigs across Africa amid xenophobia tensions

South Africa has admitted that growing accusations of xenophobia are beginning to hurt its economy, with local artists and businesses facing setbacks in other African countries.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said some South African entertainers have lost work opportunities across the continent, while businesses operating abroad are also experiencing difficulties.

Kubayi rejected claims that recent deportations and evacuations involving foreign nationals were motivated by xenophobia. She said the measures were aimed at addressing illegal immigration and enforcing the country's laws.

However, she acknowledged that South Africa is facing increasing criticism and that the fallout is having real economic consequences.

"We cannot deny that there is a backlash," Kubayi said, adding that government agencies have stepped up engagement with South African companies operating in Africa and other parts of the world.

According to the minister, several artists have reported losing bookings in other African countries. She said one performer told her that every scheduled show outside South Africa had been cancelled, resulting in a significant loss of income.

Kubayi urged African nations to separate efforts to combat illegal migration from the treatment of foreigners who are legally living and working in a country. She stressed that migrants with legal status should be protected and treated fairly wherever they reside.

Her comments come amid renewed scrutiny of South Africa following reports of xenophobic attacks that have sparked concern across the continent. Countries including Ghana, Nigeria and Malawi have evacuated some of their citizens from South Africa in response to the tensions.

The debate has also reached the sporting arena.

Last week, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams said he was disappointed that many African fans appeared to support Mexico rather than South Africa during Bafana Bafana's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the Group A clash, leaving the team under pressure in its bid to reach the knockout stage.

His comments have added to a wider conversation about whether South Africa's relations with some African countries have been strained by recurring concerns over xenophobia, potentially affecting how the country is viewed across the continent.