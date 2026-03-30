Kenya’s "wastepreneurs" turn food waste into opportunity

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Kenya’s Wastepreneurs Turn Food Waste into Fuel and Fertiliser

In Kenya, a growing number of entrepreneurs, known as wastepreneurs, are transforming food waste into valuable products such as fuel, fertiliser, and cooking oil. With nearly 40% of food produced in the country lost or wasted, this innovative approach is tackling both environmental damage and food insecurity.

Martin Komu, founder of Korogocho Food Waste Management Champions, highlighted the practical challenges his team faces. “We have one source of power, Kenya Power, and regular outages limit our operations,” he said. “Some of our machines are outdated, forcing us to work manually, which reduces our output. With reliable power and efficient machinery, we could produce more briquettes, organic compost, and avocado oil from the waste we collect.”

The scale of the problem is enormous. In Nairobi alone, the city generates between 2,000 and 2,500 tonnes of food waste every day. Much of it ends up in dumpsites, contributing to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Catherine Nina, a sustainability consultant with the Miramar Foundation, emphasized the wider significance of wastepreneurs. “Population growth and global trends are increasing food waste,” she said. “Integrating wastepreneurs into the value chain is currently the best option to manage these levels. Food waste can be converted into compost, animal protein via Black Soldier Flies, and other products, while also educating households, restaurants, and businesses on sustainable waste management.”

Despite their potential to drive a sustainable economy, wastepreneurs face barriers that limit their growth. Poor infrastructure, unreliable electricity, and outdated equipment remain key challenges. Addressing these constraints could allow wastepreneurs to scale their operations and make a significant impact on both Kenya’s economy and the environment.