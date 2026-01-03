DRC, Liberia among five new non-permanent UN Security Council members

The United Nations Security Council has welcomed Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Latvia and Liberia as its five new non-permanent members for the next two years.

The DRC joins the Council for the first time in 35 years. On Friday, the country emphasised its commitment to peace and security, and to conflict prevention and resolution.

"We will actively contribute to discussions on the future of United Nations peacekeeping operations," said Congolese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Noëlla Ayeganagato Nakwipone.

"As a host country for more than two decades to one of the largest peacekeeping missions [MONUSCO], the DRC has gained concrete experience of both the challenges and limitations of these instruments," she added.

Meanwhile, Liberia joins the Security Council for the first time since 1961.

"Libera comes to the Security Council guided by experience and anchored in the United Nations Charter," said Liberian Ambassador to the UN Lewis Garseedah Brown II. "We come determined to build bridges, encourage consensus, and contribute constructively to a safer world."

The DRC and Liberia join Somalia as part of the Council's African Group for the 2026 – 2027 period.

Securing a seat on the Security Council raises special hopes for the DRC. With this diplomatic opportunity, the country will strive to end the war between Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and Congolese forces in eastern Congo.