UN warns terrorist threat Is spreading across west Africa and the sahel

The United Nations has warned that terrorist groups are expanding their reach across West Africa and the Sahel, using increasingly sophisticated methods and threatening the stability of coastal states in the Gulf of Guinea.

Briefing the UN Security Council, Leonardo Santos Simão, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, said armed groups continue to pose a serious security challenge, particularly in the central Sahel and northern Nigeria.

"On the security situation, the threat posed by terrorist and other non-state armed groups remains acute, especially in the central Sahel and northern Nigeria, rapidly targeting coastal states in the Gulf of Guinea. These groups are adapting their tactics, increasingly using advanced technology, such as drones, means of communication and cryptocurrencies."

Simão also warned that drug trafficking is becoming increasingly intertwined with terrorism, while humanitarian access remains severely restricted in many conflict-affected areas. He said women, children and young people continue to bear the brunt of the violence, with attacks on schools threatening the future of entire communities.

The Security Council also heard calls for greater regional cooperation and dialogue to address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, weak governance and climate vulnerability.

Responding to the concerns, Burkina Faso's ambassador to the United Nations said countries in the Alliance of Sahel States remain committed to working toward peace despite ongoing security challenges.

"Burkina Faso and countries of the Alliance of Sahel State have faith in the future. We have already undertaken this struggle and together with our people, we will continue to demonstrate great resilience. The Confederation and the Alliance is open to all dialog, and we welcome all of the ongoing efforts, particularly the initiatives undertaken by Togo, the African Union and of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel."

The UN says lasting stability in the region will require sustained international support, investment in humanitarian assistance and stronger regional cooperation to tackle both the security threats and the underlying causes of conflict.