Pygmy hippo in Thailand predicts France vs Argentina World Cup final

Celebrity pygmy hippo Moo Deng was back making football predictions on Tuesday 14 July, choosing France over Spain before later favouring Argentina ahead of England at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand. Her mother, Jonah, made a different choice by selecting Argentina, before the pair were seen together in their enclosure. The playful event was organised ahead of the FIFA World Cup's decisive fixtures. The prediction was staged at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Si Racha district by zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi and keeper Benz, using watermelon halves carved with team names and flags for each World Cup semi-finalist. Moo Deng's picks point to a France versus Argentina final, though the zoo stressed the results were purely for entertainment. Moo Deng, born on 10 July 2024 to parents Jonah and Tony, became a global internet sensation in September that year and celebrated her second birthday with a four-day zoo party on 10 July. Officials said the exercise also forms part of the zoo's animal enrichment programme.