Attempted school abduction foiled by Kogi vigilantes

A vigilante group in Kogi State blocked an attempted raid on Kiri High School on Monday, stopping armed men from abducting students.

The attack happened in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area, and comes after a series of recent school kidnappings in northern Nigeria. In the past week alone, armed groups seized 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and more than 300 pupils from St Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State. All have since been freed.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) officials say the father of three of the abducted children from Niger State died of a heart attack shortly after the incident. The national body has urged the government to take urgent action, warning that the rise in attacks requires immediate and decisive steps.

In Abuja, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike promised disciplinary action against officials who issued an unauthorised notice advising schools to shut down over security fears.

Security concerns also sparked tense debates in Nigeria’s parliament, with senators warning that the country is “under attack” and at risk of losing public trust. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives criticised the government for negotiating with bandits to secure the release of students kidnapped in Kebbi State.

In Kogi State, local vigilantes quickly mobilised after the armed men arrived at the school. All students who were briefly taken were recovered, residents said. No child remains missing.

Two people were killed during the rescue — one member of the vigilante team and a local resident.

The Kabba Bunu LGA chairman, Zaccheus Dare Michael, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the attackers were repelled and that security forces have since stepped up operations in the area.