Migrants vanish at sea as silence deepens in the Mediterranean

Bodies washing ashore, unanswered phone calls and abandoned camps — a growing number of migrants attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing are disappearing without a trace, in what experts describe as “invisible shipwrecks.”

According to the International Organization for Migration, the first weeks of 2026 have been the deadliest on record, with hundreds confirmed missing — and many more feared lost. But the true scale of the tragedy remains unclear, as access to information from authorities continues to shrink.

Julia Black, Missing Migrants Project, IOM: “The first two months of this year are the deadliest, January and February, we've ever recorded, with more than 600 deaths that we've unable to verify at sea. There are a lot more, especially surrounding the Cyclone Harry departures that we weren't able to get any information on. We don’t know any details on where these boats were when they departed, who was on board and whether search and rescue operations were conducted by anyone in the area."

Human rights groups say the lack of transparency is making it increasingly difficult to track what is happening along the world’s deadliest migration route. Governments in countries such as Italy, Malta and Tunisia have been accused of limiting data on rescues and shipwrecks, leaving families and journalists in the dark.

Matteo Villa, researcher, ISPI: “we've been recording also an increase in this kind of strategy of silence, where authorities in Italy and Malta deprive the public of information in order to not to talk that much about what 's been going on in the central Mediterranean, even as the Italian coast guard continues to actively carry out search and rescue operations there."

For migrants and their communities, the consequences are devastating. In Tunisia’s coastal town of El-Amra, many say they are witnessing a surge in disappearances following departures earlier this year.

Josephus Thomas, migrant and community leader: “Since the 15th of January 2026, to date, each day we discover friends, comrades that are, we saw or we have met along different kilometers around this relief area, who are missing because every day they either write RIP, the people are worried, no response from them, even if we try to reach out their phones unreachable. They are not... neither in desert, neither in prison or Libya. None of that. As I was saying, since the January 15th to date, it's more than 1,000 people who have gone missing at the Mediterranean Sea.”

As families search for answers, aid groups warn that without greater transparency and coordinated reporting, many deaths at sea may never be recorded — leaving a humanitarian crisis largely hidden from view.