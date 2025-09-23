Migrant crossings surge south of Crete amid stricter Greek policy

Migratory flows south of Crete are once again on the rise, with multiple rescue operations carried out in recent days near the island of Gavdos.

On Tuesday morning, a Greek Coast Guard patrol boat, assisted by a Frontex drone, rescued 36 migrants found stranded at sea. They were safely transported to the port of Chora Sfakia.

A day earlier, over 100 migrants were rescued in two separate incidents in the same area. All are expected to be transferred to Agia Chania, where more than 350 migrants had recently departed for northern Greece.

The uptick in crossings comes as the Greek government takes a tougher stance on migration. During a visit to Austria on Monday, Greece’s Minister of Immigration and Asylum, Thanos Plevris, underscored the government's firm position.

“Anyone staying illegally in Greece is punishable with a prison sentence of 2 to 5 years. There is only one way to avoid the sentence: returning to the country of origin,” said Plevris. “The message is clear: jail or return.”

At the center of talks with Austria’s Interior Minister was closer bilateral cooperation on managing migration and increasing returns to third countries.