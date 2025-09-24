Welcome to Africanews

Kharkiv hit by waves of Russian drones in latest assault

The attack, according to a Czech TV reporter, struck the city’s industrial zone, where warehouses are located. The barrage, which began around 9 p.m., caused fires and destruction across critical infrastructure. Firefighters and rescue teams responded swiftly, working amid damage to utilities and broken roads. This assault is the latest in ongoing Russian strikes across Ukrainian cities targeting civilian and strategic assets. Local officials say such attacks aim to sow fear and disrupt life, while Ukrainian defences continue attempts to intercept drones and aircraft.

War in Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine Kharkiv

