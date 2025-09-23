General strike brings protests across Italian cities over Gaza war

The strike, supported by grassroots unions, involved both the public and private sectors and drew thousands into the streets. In Milan, protesters stormed the city’s central station, while in Rome demonstrators blocked the ring road. Large rallies were also held in Venice, particularly at its port, where activists denounced the departure of ships carrying weapons to Israel. Police used water cannons to disperse protesters in Venice and Bologna after hours of marches and sit-ins. Organisers said the strike and protests were meant to increase pressure on authorities to take a stronger stance on the conflict.