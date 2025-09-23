Priests in Rome march to parliament in solidarity with Palestinians

The group, calling themselves “Priests Against Genocide”, represents 1,200 priests from 34 countries. Some held signs reading “Christ died in Gaza” and “For a disarmed and disarming peace.” Their demonstration coincided with nationwide protests and a general strike organised by grassroots unions, which represent hundreds of thousands of workers. The strike disrupted schools, trains, ports and public transport across Italy, with delays reported in major cities including Rome. In Genoa and Livorno, sit-ins slowed or blocked the movement of goods at key ports. Tens of thousands marched in solidarity with Gaza, including more than 20,000 people who rallied in front of Rome’s central station. In Milan, clashes erupted as protesters stormed the central train station, while in Bologna, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway. Protesters denounced what they called inaction by Italy and the EU as pressure grows on Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government over its stance on the conflict.