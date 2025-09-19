Clashes erupt in Paris as protesters rally against Macron government

Strikes paralysed parts of the Paris Metro and disrupted other public services, adding to the tension. Demonstrations took place nationwide, reflecting anger over eight years of pro-business policies that critics say have hurt workers and benefited only a few. Protesters demanded the government abandon plans to cut spending on public services, measures aimed at addressing France’s growing budget deficit. The unrest comes as Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and President Macron face mounting pressure in parliament and on the streets. Thursday’s protests were intended to increase pressure on the government as it seeks to push through its economic plans.