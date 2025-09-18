Fire destroys historic Keyvanlar Mansion in Bolu’s Mudurnu district

The wooden structure fuelled the flames, which quickly engulfed the entire building. Firefighters and gendarmerie teams were deployed to the scene, battling the blaze from both the front and back streets. After several hours, the fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading to nearby properties. The mansion was completely destroyed, leaving only ashes behind. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.