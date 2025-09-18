Denmark leads NATO exercise with 550 troops in Greenland

The Arctic Light 2025 exercise aims to strengthen operational readiness and improve joint response capabilities against threats in the North Atlantic and Arctic regions. On Wednesday, Danish, French and German soldiers carried out helicopter infiltration drills near Kangerlussuaq, a key Danish air force base in western Greenland. Swedish reconnaissance units are using drones to monitor simulated enemy movements during the exercise. Danish officers highlighted the remote terrain and heavy equipment loads as significant challenges for participants. The drills are taking place in an area with a stable climate zone that allows the airfield to operate year-round, making it a strategic location for military operations in the Arctic.