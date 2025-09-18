Fifty couples marry at iconic Danish landmarks during Golden Days Festival

Ceremonies took place across ten venues in and around Copenhagen, including the baroque halls of Frederiksborg Castle and the deck of the reconstructed Viking ship 'The Sea Stallion'. Couples from countries including Ukraine, India, Australia, France and the UK were selected from more than 500 applicants. Each ceremony was legally binding and officiated by Copenhagen’s civil wedding officials, with some designed as cultural performances combining art, music and history. Frederiksborg Castle, known for royal weddings, hosted its first public ceremonies in the Grand Hall, while five couples married aboard The Sea Stallion in Roskilde with Viking musicians performing onshore. Organisers said more than 12,000 guests attended the celebrations, which may be repeated in future editions of the festival.