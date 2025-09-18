Protests erupt in Nantes over Macron’s public service cuts

Demonstrations, led by union leaders, were organised across France as part of a nationwide day of action. Trade unions are demanding the government abandon proposed budget cuts, freezes on social welfare spending and other measures aimed at reducing the country’s deficit. Union leaders warn the cuts would undermine services central to French social life. Authorities deployed around 80,000 police officers across the country to maintain order during the protests, which come amid fears of renewed political instability as similar austerity measures have caused previous governments to fall.