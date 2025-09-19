Protesters gather outside Jimmy Kimmel’s studio after show suspension

The network halted the programme on Wednesday following comments Kimmel made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which prompted several ABC-affiliated stations to refuse to air the show. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr criticised Kimmel’s remarks as “truly sick” and said the FCC may hold Kimmel, ABC and parent company Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation. Carr alleged the comedian attempted to mislead the public by suggesting Kirk’s killer was a right-wing supporter of former President Donald Trump. Kimmel has not responded publicly to the suspension or the backlash. ABC has not announced whether the show will return or who will host its time slot in the meantime.