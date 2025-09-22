Russian airstrikes kill three and wound two in Zaporizhzhia

The strikes, which began around 4:20 a.m. and lasted 40 minutes, hit residential buildings, shopping malls, parking areas and other critical infrastructure. Fedorov said none of the targeted sites were linked to military infrastructure and called the attack a deliberate act against civilians. Emergency services were deployed across the city to deal with the damage and assist survivors. In Sumy region, a security guard was injured in a drone strike on an unspecified facility, while another man was wounded in Shalyhyne community. Ukraine’s Air Force reported shooting down 132 of 141 strike and decoy drones launched overnight by Russian forces.