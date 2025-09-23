Thousands of bikers gather in Fatima for annual Blessing of the Helmets

Now in its 10th year, the event combines faith with road safety, offering bikers spiritual protection from the Virgin Mary as they ride across the country. Participants attended a talk on road security and faith, before taking part in Mass, where many lifted their helmets to receive communion. The central moment came when priests walked through the crowds, sprinkling holy water over helmets held high by the riders. Portugal’s national road safety authority reported more than 9,900 motorcycle crashes in 2024, including 120 fatalities. Organisers say the pilgrimage, with its mix of prayer and ritual, provides both a call for safer roads and a demonstration of the community’s shared faith.