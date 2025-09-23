Torrential rain triggers flooding and mudslides in northern Italy

Emergency crews rushed to evacuate residents and clear roads. Firefighters reported rescuing people stranded in their vehicles, while others were evacuated from their homes as floodwaters surged. Rail services were also disrupted, with teams working to remove debris from blocked lines. Footage from Meda, in the Lombardy region, showed submerged streets and heavy damage to infrastructure, highlighting the scale of the flooding that hit several communities in the north.