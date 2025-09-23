Dead and wounded Palestinians taken to hospitals after Gaza strike

Israel has intensified its air and ground assault on Gaza City, displacing large numbers of residents. The Israeli military said more than 550,000 people have fled towards central and southern Gaza since Sunday. Al Jazeera, citing medical sources, reported that Israeli forces killed 37 people across the territory since dawn on Monday. Many of the displaced are crowding into already overburdened areas as strikes continue, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.