Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Farmers and Indigenous groups clash with police in Ecuador over diesel subsidies

Demonstrators blocked a main road to the city, demanding the return of diesel subsidies. The subsidies, in place since 1974, were eliminated on 17 September, causing the fuel price to nearly triple to 0.48 dollars per gallon. Protesters say the increase threatens their livelihoods, as diesel is essential for agricultural machinery and transport. Police commander Col. Edgardo Moreno Suarez said officers tried to disperse the protesters gradually but later used tear gas and arrested at least one demonstrator. Organisers said they expect more people to join the protests in the coming days.

More about
Ecuador Ecuador politics Protests

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..