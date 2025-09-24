Farmers and Indigenous groups clash with police in Ecuador over diesel subsidies

Demonstrators blocked a main road to the city, demanding the return of diesel subsidies. The subsidies, in place since 1974, were eliminated on 17 September, causing the fuel price to nearly triple to 0.48 dollars per gallon. Protesters say the increase threatens their livelihoods, as diesel is essential for agricultural machinery and transport. Police commander Col. Edgardo Moreno Suarez said officers tried to disperse the protesters gradually but later used tear gas and arrested at least one demonstrator. Organisers said they expect more people to join the protests in the coming days.