Spanish activists arrive home after Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla

The fleet of 42 boats, carrying around 450 activists, aimed to challenge Israel’s naval blockade and deliver symbolic aid to Gaza, where famine has worsened amid ongoing conflict. Most of those detained between Wednesday and Friday were taken to Israel, with many still being held in custody. At Madrid International Airport, dozens of family members and supporters gathered to welcome the returning activists. Spanish journalist Nestor Prieto alleged that Israeli officers “pointed their weapon lasers at our vital parts” and used sleep deprivation tactics on detainees. Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as “brazen lies,” saying that those who remain in detention chose to undergo formal deportation procedures rather than accept voluntary return. Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised prison staff at Ketziot facility for their handling of the activists, calling them “supporters of terrorism.” The arrests sparked diplomatic criticism from Turkey, Colombia, and Pakistan, while Greece lodged a formal protest over the treatment of its citizens. The interception came as U.S. President Donald Trump pressed Israel to halt airstrikes on Gaza and advanced a new ceasefire proposal, which both Israel and Hamas have partly accepted ahead of negotiations in Cairo.