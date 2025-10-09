Joy and relief in Tel Aviv as deal promises release of hostages in Gaza

The site, once a symbol of anguish and despair for families of captives, filled with cheers, tears and embraces after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the first phase of his long-awaited peace plan. Under the agreement, Hamas is expected to release all 20 living hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Israel will begin withdrawing troops from much of the enclave as part of the plan’s initial stage, aimed at establishing a lasting ceasefire and opening the door to wider peace efforts. The announcement marked a rare moment of relief after months of bloodshed and uncertainty. In Hostages Square, people handed out sweets and champagne flowed as relatives of captives expressed cautious hope that their ordeal was nearing an end. The plan, hailed as a major diplomatic breakthrough, would bring an initial pause in fighting and could lay the groundwork for further negotiations in the coming weeks.