Festival of Lights brings colour and creativity to Berlin nights

For nine nights, the German capital will host light and video installations under this year’s theme, “Let’s Shine Together.” The festival highlights sustainability, mindfulness, and the preservation of cultural diversity. Beginning each evening at 7 p.m., iconic locations such as the Brandenburg Gate and the television tower are turned into glowing canvases, blending light, sound, and motion to tell visual stories. The illuminations continue until 11 p.m., offering residents and visitors a chance to see Berlin’s historic architecture from a new perspective. Among the most popular attractions are the immersive projections at Bebelplatz, where light displays envelop the square’s façades in synchronised harmony with music. Held every autumn, the Festival of Lights has become one of Berlin’s most beloved cultural events, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate creativity, unity, and the city’s spirit of togetherness.