Israel celebrates release of soldier held by Hamas since 2023

The 22-year-old was captured on 7 October 2023, when his tank was attacked by Hamas near the Gaza perimeter fence during the militant group’s large-scale assault that triggered the ongoing conflict. Angrest’s release came under the first phase of the new agreement between Israel and Hamas, which also includes the freeing of the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages taken during the same attack. The exchange, brokered through international mediation, marks a major step in efforts to bring an end to the two-year war. As part of the deal, Israel is expected to release around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas has agreed to return the remains of deceased hostages, though the timing remains uncertain. The agreement follows the Israeli Cabinet’s approval of a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan, raising cautious hopes for a broader truce and the start of a recovery process after years of bloodshed and devastation.