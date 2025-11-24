Death toll rises as heavy rains trigger floods and landslides in Southeast Asia

Vietnam
The death toll from floods and landslides across Southeast Asia rose again on Monday, with one person reported killed in Vietnam and five others in Thailand.
That brings the total number of dead in Vietnam to 91, with 11 people missing.
A week of heavy rain has caused severe flooding and triggered landslides across a 800 kilometre stretch in the country’s central region.
Damage so far is estimated to be around half a billion dollars for this round of floods. Some waters have receded but Vietnam's weather agency warned that with rains continuing in some places the risks remain. They also said a new tropical depression is forming that could see weather worsen again later in the week.
Severe flash flooding in Thailand over the weekend affected nearly two million people. Five people died and four were injured, according to local officials.
In Malaysia, more than 12,500 people across nine states have been evacuated.
