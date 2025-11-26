Welcome to Africanews

Thailand declares state of emergency after devastating floods

Cars and houses are submerged in floodwaters in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025   -  
By Africanews

Floods in Thailand

Heavy flooding in southern Thailand continued to cause significant damage to cities and provinces near the Malaysian border, prompting evacuations.

In footage from local broadcaster TPBS, aerial video of Hat Yai district showed heavily flooded streets and buildings with cars nearly submerged.

Some residents on higher floors were given food baskets, hoisted up with ropes as evacuations were taking place across the area.

In Pattani, on Thailand's southern border, streets were flooded and businesses had placed sandbags at storefronts.

One hospital also had a nearly-flooded entrance.

