Thailand declares state of emergency after devastating floods

Floods in Thailand
Heavy flooding in southern Thailand continued to cause significant damage to cities and provinces near the Malaysian border, prompting evacuations.
In footage from local broadcaster TPBS, aerial video of Hat Yai district showed heavily flooded streets and buildings with cars nearly submerged.
Some residents on higher floors were given food baskets, hoisted up with ropes as evacuations were taking place across the area.
In Pattani, on Thailand's southern border, streets were flooded and businesses had placed sandbags at storefronts.
One hospital also had a nearly-flooded entrance.
00:11
Death toll rises as heavy rains trigger floods and landslides in Southeast Asia
01:08
Fire forces evacuation at COP30 climate talks in Brazil
00:49
Flooding in western Iran after months of severe drought
01:17
Iran scrambles to induce rain as years-long drought triggers water crisis
01:23
COP30: UN urges protection for climate migrants
01:18
Protesters at COP30 climate talks demand a just energy transition