Military officers claim 'total control' of Guinea-Bissau in potential coup

Military officers on Wednesday claimed to have taken “total control” of Guinea-Bissau in a potential coup, as the country awaits the results of national elections.

The officers said they had suspended the electoral process and closed the borders, in a statement read at the headquarters of the army general staff and broadcast on state television.

Earlier in the day, gunshots were heard near the presidential palace in Guinea-Bissau's capital.

Roads leading to the palace were closed off, with checkpoints manned by heavily armed and masked soldiers.

Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló told Jeune Afrique he had been arrested on Wednesday while in his office.

He said the Armed Forces Chief of Staff, General Biague Na Ntan, and his deputy, General Mamadou Touré, as well as Interior Minister Botché Candé were arrested at the same time.

Embaló described the day’s events as a coup.

Guinea-Bissau's presidential and legislative elections were held on Sunday. Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias da Costa both claimed victory but official provisional results were not expected until Thursday.

Wednesday’s events come less than a month after senior army officers were arrested for allegedly planning a coup.

The nation has seen four coups and numerous attempted ones since its independence from Portugal in 1973.