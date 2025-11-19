Embaló seeks re-election amid Guinea-Bissau turmoil

Umaro Sissoco Embaló is pushing to make history this month by becoming Guinea-Bissau’s first sitting president in 30 years to win re-election.

But his first term has been anything but calm. Since taking office in 2020, his government has reported several attempts to overthrow him, including a dramatic 2022 attack that saw hours of gunfire near the cabinet building.

Meanwhile, the country’s cocaine trade is thriving.

A recent civil society report suggests trafficking may be more profitable than ever, adding yet another layer of instability.

Embaló, a 53-year-old former army general, has also faced constant challenges to his legitimacy, critics say he didn’t win the 2019 election fairly and accuse him of overstaying his mandate.

Even so, he heads into the November 23 presidential and legislative elections as the clear favorite, helped by the exclusion of his main rival, former prime minister Domingos Simões Pereira. But a second term won’t make governing easier.

Guinea-Bissau remains heavily dependent on volatile cashew exports, and major goals like reducing poverty and improving health and education remain elusive.