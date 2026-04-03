Protests erupt in Guinea-Bissau after activist’s killing

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, demanding justice following the killing of civil society activist Vigario Luis Balanta.

Demonstrations broke out after his funeral, with mourners marching through the capital before being dispersed by police using tear gas and batons. Some protesters also burned tyres and blocked roads, bringing parts of the city to a standstill.

Balanta, 35, was found dead earlier this week in a rural area outside the capital, his body reportedly showing signs of violent assault. His death has sparked outrage in a country already facing political instability following a recent coup.

For many demonstrators, the killing was not accidental but politically motivated.

Ivanildo Gomes, Protester: "My brother Vigario Luis Balanta is not someone who was sick. He did not lie down in bed and die. He was assassinated by the regime because he was someone who was fighting for the truth, fighting for his people, fighting for there to be truth and justice. People persecuted him, he could not live freely, until the day they caught him and killed him like a thief and left him in the street. Vigario did not deserve that. What happened to Vigario is that they killed him for an unjust cause, for the sake of the country, for the sake of the homeland. That is why we are here today."

Other protesters echoed calls for accountability, insisting the demonstrations were peaceful.

Nielson Antonio Mache, Protester: "Vigario was killed, that is clear, it is clear to everyone. Vigario was assassinated. Now we are peacefully protesting simply to ask for justice."

Many described Balanta as a defender of the people and a symbol of resistance.

Binta Gomes Mane, Protester: "We are here to express pain and discontent over our colleague, our brother who fought for us and defended the people. He is a hero of the people, he died, and was killed like a dog. We cannot stand by with our arms crossed, that is why we came out. We are going to demand justice."

The United Nations has condemned the killing as “brutal” and called for a full investigation, warning of a shrinking civic space in the country since the 2025 military takeover.

As tensions rise, the case has become a flashpoint for wider concerns about human rights, political repression and the rule of law in Guinea-Bissau.