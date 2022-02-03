Guinea-Bissau: 11 killed in failed coup, investigations begin

At least 11 people were killed when soldiers attempted to overthrow Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Tuesday.

Agriculture Ministry, the Minister of Tourism and spokesman for the government, Fernado Vaz, confirmed this to the media in Bissau adding the dead include military and paramilitary forces and four civilians.

Vaz said the attempted coup was planned and perpetrated by people with “ulterior motives" with the support of "people with financial capabilities.”

Heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in Bissau on Tuesday, leading to reports of a coup attempt.

Investigations have started to identify the attackers.

Soldiers patrolled streets, but businesses had resumed their operations.

A commission of inquiry has also been set up.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres both expressed grave concern over the situation.

Guinea-Bissau has had nine coups and attempted coups since its independence from Portugal in 1974.

For more than four decades, no elected head of state had finished a five-year term until Jose Mario Vaz saw out his full tenure in June 2019.