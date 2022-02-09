Welcome to Africanews

SA hospital shut after a nurse was shot dead

By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

Tembisa Hospital in South Africa has been shut down temporarily after a police officer allegedly murdered his nursing assistant partner at the parking lot.

The officer continued by turning the gun at himself but survived and is currently in a critical condition.

Reports by the hospital authourities indicate that the 30-year-old officer entered the hospital premises at around 08:00 in his state vehicle, called his 30-year-old partner who was on duty at the time to come to the parking lot. Upon [her] arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself.

Following the incident, the Tembisa Hospital announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has suspended its services till further notice.

According to hospital authourities, admitted patients will continue to receive care and the public will be notified when the facility reopens.

