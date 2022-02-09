SA hospital shut after a nurse was shot dead

South Africa
Tembisa Hospital in South Africa has been shut down temporarily after a police officer allegedly murdered his nursing assistant partner at the parking lot.
The officer continued by turning the gun at himself but survived and is currently in a critical condition.
Reports by the hospital authourities indicate that the 30-year-old officer entered the hospital premises at around 08:00 in his state vehicle, called his 30-year-old partner who was on duty at the time to come to the parking lot. Upon [her] arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself.
Following the incident, the Tembisa Hospital announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has suspended its services till further notice.
According to hospital authourities, admitted patients will continue to receive care and the public will be notified when the facility reopens.
01:19
Rhino poaching resumes in South Africa with private parks mostly targeted
01:10
South Africa jails twins for terrorism over US embassy plot
Go to video
Tunisia: Top Judges to challenge the closure of their offices
Go to video
Money ritual murder: Nigerian suspects in Ogun charged
Go to video
Kenya: Man retrieving bodies from Yala river goes into hiding over threats
00:48
Man accused of South Africa Parliament fire is denied bail