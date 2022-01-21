Teacher arrested over the murder of a five-year-old girl in Nigeria

The Police in Kano has arrested two suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku for allegedly abducting and killing a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar.

Owner of the girl’s school, Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko, allegedly kidnapped Hanifa in the northern Kano state in December to demand a ransom of $14,600 (£10,800).

According to the police, 34-year-old Tanko later killed Hanifa after realising she had recognised him.

Abubakar was buried in a shallow grave and her remains were discovered at private school premises in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Family sources say Tanko was among the first set of people who came to console the family after the abduction on December 4, 2021.

“He was full of tears when he visited the family to console them over the abduction,” said the uncle of the girl, Suraj Sulaiman.

BBC Hausa Heartbreaking Interview with the Father of Hanifa the Kano girl kidnapped and killed by her teacher who explain she is their only child and the Mother has been on medications since her Kidnapping they neither eats nor sleep.😭 #JusticeForHanifa pic.twitter.com/cwII9Tll9A — Malam Bashiru (@BashiruJa) January 21, 2022

According to the police, “He conspired with Hashim Isyaku, and buried her in a grave located at the private school premises at Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala.”

He further added that Isyaku also confessed that, in November 2021, the principal suspect and one Fatima Musa, 27, met and ordered him to kidnap the girl.

“They arranged for the kidnapping, but later rescinded the action. Fatima was also arrested in connection with the offence,” according to the police.

The issue has generated a lot of concerns amongst social media users in Nigeria with many calling for justice for Hanifa.