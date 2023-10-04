Kenyan schoolgirls hit by unknown illness

Kenyan health authorities are probing a mysterious illness that has afflicted over 90 schoolgirls, leading to their hospitalization.

These students, attending Eregi Girls High School in the western region of Kenya, have reported difficulty walking and symptoms of knee pain.

A senior official from the Ministry of Education, who visited the school on Tuesday, assured concerned parents that the situation is being managed and that regular classes would continue for other students.

Jared Obiero, the regional director of education, stated, "The education department, county government, and public health department are committed to ensuring the children receive appropriate treatment."

Samples of blood, urine, and stool from the affected students have been sent to laboratories in the nearby city of Kisumu and the capital, Nairobi. Conclusive results to identify the cause of the illness are anticipated later today.