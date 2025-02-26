Tensions rise in Guinea-Bissau over president's mandate expiration date

The opposition in Guinea-Bissau has pledged to bring the nation to a halt on Thursday amid a conflict regarding the expiration date of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's five-year term.

Opposition figures assert that Embalo's mandate concludes on Thursday, while the Supreme Court of Justice in Guinea-Bissau has determined that it actually ends on September 4.

Tensions have escalated as Embalo announced on Sunday that both presidential and legislative elections would be postponed until November 30, raising concerns about potential unrest in a country with a history of military coups.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the PAI Terra Ranka coalition, which is led by the former ruling PAIGC party, along with the Cabaz Garandi coalition, declared, "We are going to paralyse the country completely on February 27 ... Bissau will be a dead city."

This declaration reflects the growing frustration among opposition leaders regarding the electoral timeline.

The government has also indefinitely postponed parliamentary elections that were set for November 2024, citing technical and financial challenges, further complicating the electoral situation.

Embalo, a 52-year-old former army general, has taken on the challenges of a long-standing political deadlock in Guinea-Bissau, a nation that has experienced numerous coups and civil unrest since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

The current political climate is fraught with uncertainty, as the opposition's actions and the government's decisions could lead to significant instability in the region.

The situation remains delicate, with the potential for widespread protests and unrest looming on the horizon.