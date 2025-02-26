Guinea-Bissau President in Moscow for talks on developing cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin met for talks with the President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

The talks comes as Russia continues its drive to build economic and security ties with countries in west and central Africa.

They reportedly discussed developing cooperation between the two countries, as well as international and regional issues.

Russian news agency, TASS, said potential cooperation includes in mineral resources, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and fishing.

“Last year, trade turnover between Russia and the African continent continued to grow and increased by 10%. However, trade and economic relations between our countries certainly require careful attention from both sides,” said Putin.

He added that he hoped they would be able to agree that cooperation between the two countries would gain momentum.

“There is good groundwork and good opportunities here, and many of our companies are showing growing interest in working in your market," he said.

Embalo replied that Russia and Guinea-Bissau are “partners”.

“I find myself here to reaffirm this bond of friendship that we have between the Russian people and the people of Guinea-Bissau. This is a fraternal relationship that has always existed,” he said.

Embalo’s visit to Russia comes as the opposition threatens to paralyse Guinea-Bissau on Thursday in a dispute over when his five-year mandate ends.

They say his term as president runs out on Thursday, while the country’s Supreme Court of Justice ruled that it ends on 4 September.