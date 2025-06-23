Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi seeks Russian support from Vladimir Putin

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Russia on Monday for condemning the actions of Israel and the United States against Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said Russia was "on the right side of history and international law."

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Araghchi in Moscow, two days after the US sent planes to bomb Iran’s three main nuclear sites.

"The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification", Putin told Araghchi during the meeting.

"These aggressive actions by Israel and the US are completely illegitimate and violate international rules and international norms. We are defending our sovereignty and country, and our defence is legitimate", Araghchi said.

Vladimir Putin said US strikes were putting "the world to a very dangerous line." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov voiced Russia's support for Iran but did not offer concrete support.

The Islamic Republic has been a useful partner for Moscow in its war against Ukraine, including by providing Iranian drones.

The Moscow meeting came as Israel said it launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian government targets on Monday, including against the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, where dissidents and political prisoners are held under harsh conditions.

Israel also targeted Iran’s underground enrichment site at Fordo, the second attack against the facility after the US strikes on Sunday.